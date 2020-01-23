Bigg Boss 13 day 115 written update episode 115 January 22: Shehnaaz calls Sidharth Shukla fake, he says he won’t meet her outside the show

tv

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 00:51 IST

One of the most loved pair – Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla – seemed to be in trouble as Wednesday’s Bigg Boss 13 episode witnessed further dent in their relationship. Both were heard slamming each other on the show.

Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

The episode began with Shehnaaz Gill rushing to the washroom where she cried a lot. Arti Singh then asked her what the problem was but Shehnaaz told her she did not want to talk to her. The two then began fighting as Arti insisted she wanted to know if Shehnaaz was well but Shehnaaz brushed her off saying she must not get in the fight.

Also read: Hollywood trainer Darell Foster on Toofan prep: ‘Taught Farhan Akhtar the way I’d teach a 5-year-old’

The task for saving contestants continued with the chessboard and pawns bearing contestants’ images placed in the garden area. The contestants had to move the pawn of the contestant they wished to save ahead at the sound of the buzzer. They would get 5 chances to complete the task and at the end of it, two contestants will be saved from nominations.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz saved Shehnaaz and Paras Chhabra later told her that she was being manipulated to stay away from Sidharth and not save him from nominations. Shehnaaz declared she did not want fake people in her life, hinting at Sidharth, and therefore ‘Sidnaaz’ was spoilt for her. Paras told her that it was stupid of her to think in such a manner.

Shehnaaz told Sidharth, “I hate you,” and he replied, “People come, people go.” She retorted with, “Mai bahar ja k nikalungi sab (i will vent out once I am out of the show).” Sidharth replied saying, “Jis jis ko jaha jaha nikalna hai nikalo (you can vent out at whosoever you want).” Shehnaaz said she would meet him once but declared he will not.

Amidst all this, Asim and Vishal were seen discussing Shehnaaz and her issues. They told Rashami that Shehnaz was playing a game but she did not agree. She felt that Shehnaz should take a stand for herself and insisted Shehnaaz’s game was always about Sidharth.

After the task was completed, Rashami asked Mahira to clean the kitchen but Mahira and Rashami then got into an ugly fight over kitchen duties. Later, Mahira told Shefali that she respects Rashami and therefore did not say much in the fight. Soon, Mahira and Paras also fought over Rashami’s statements and fights. When Rashami asked Paras to seek help while cooking, Mahira was upset as she was the one helping. Mahira asked Paras to tell Rashami that he was not an assistant and could decide whom to seek help from.

Paras then told Rashami that he had earlier told her that he did not know cooking but she simply ordered he will cook rice. Paras told her, “Mai tera assistant thodi hu ki tujhse puchta firunga (I am not your assistant that I must seek your permission each time).”

Rashami said she wanted him to seek her help only if it was her duty. “Insecure, immature and stupid kid in the house,” Rashami yelled. Shefali tried her best to make Rashami understand she should avoid creating an issue and let Paras seek help from Mahira.

Rashami then had a heated fight with Shefali, Mahira and Paras on one side. Asim and Vishal also got involved after Mahira announced her team will cook all day for the house. Asim asked Mahira to not cook for him as he would like to eat Rashami’s food. He also asked Vishal who was confused to be involved in it all and reluctantly named Rashami. Soon, Rashami stole some tea leaves from the kitchen and stashed it away in her portion of the store room.

In the evening, Shehnaaz tried to mend ways with Sidharth once again but he kept saying he did not want to talk to her. “Tu apni self respect lose kar rahi hai (You are losing your self respect). Do whatever you want to do. Mereko baat nahi karni hai (I do not want to talk),” he said.

Shehnaaz insisted she wanted to know if he thought she was characterless and he was shocked to hear the word. “Apni attitude apne paas rakh. Tujhe kya lagtra tere peeche khum rahi hu? Tereko jada pata hai mai maa baap ki hu ya nahi. Ye faltu ka attitude. Tune kaise bola? Tu mat baat kar. Tu bahar hota to mai sach me marti (Keep your attitude to yourself, do you think I am following you? You know me a lot that you will tell me if I care for my parents or not! This is useless attitude that you are showing me. How dare you say I am not loyal to my parents?),” she told him.

Follow @htshowbiz for more