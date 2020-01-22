Bigg Boss 13: Twitter slams makers for favouring Sidharth Shukla after ugly fight with Asim Riaz

tv

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 15:52 IST

A violent fight between Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz divided Twitter on Tuesday night, with many accusing the makers of the reality show of favouring the TV actor. The fight started about a task and soon escalated, with Bigg Boss forced to take note of the situation and calling them to the confession room twice.

Actor filmmaker Kamal R Khan was among the first ones to respond and extend support to Asim. “When Zubair threatened someone in #BiggBoss n asked him to meet outside So Salman called him Nalla n threw him out. Even Salman told to Paras that he will see him outside. Now Sid threatened Asim and asked him to meet outside. So let’s see what @BeingSalmanKhan will tell to Sid?” he wrote on Twitter.

Also read: Akshay Kumar is highest paid actor in Bollywood, to charge Rs 120 cr for next film: report

When #Zubair threatened someone in #BiggBoss n asked him to meet outside So Salman called him Nalla n threw him out. Even Salman told to Paras that he will see him outside. Now Sid threatened Asim and asked him to meet outside. So let’s see what @BeingSalmanKhan will tell to Sid? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 21, 2020

An Asim fan wanted to know if the show is produced by Sidharth. “I want to know that is this show produce by shukla ????? ??? One thing more #mahirashmra dogs come in groups but come alone . Keep it up @imrealasim #JusticeForAsim.”

I want to know that is this show produce by shukla ????? ??? One thing more #mahirashmra dogs come in groups but 🦁 come alone . Keep it up @imrealasim #JusticeForAsim — Lehal deep (@Lehaldeep1) January 22, 2020

Reacting to the episode, a fan of the show wrote. “Exactly...who has given #SidharthShukla the authority to go family pe..be it #AsimRiaz ya #ShehnaazGill..and Asim toh Chalo dost nhi tha par Sana toh sirf uski dost thi..he has tarnished his own reputation and he is looking very negative..Plz address this on WKV @BeingSalmanKhan.”

An angry Asim fan tweeted, “Still they claim they’re not biased bb now started talking rudely wid Asim (victim) n talking nicely wid sid (culprit). Stop fooling every1. See what’s happening @GAUAHAR_KHAN@OrmaxMedia #JusticeForAsim #StopViolenceAgainstAsim.”

Still they claim they’re not biased 😡 bb now started talking rudely wid Asim (victim) n talking nicely wid sid (culprit). Stop fooling every1. See what’s happening -_- @GAUAHAR_KHAN @OrmaxMedia #JusticeForAsim #StopViolenceAgainstAsim pic.twitter.com/qlPpdIRRnA — tasmia_16 (@16Tasmia) January 22, 2020

Exactly...who has given #SidharthShukla the authority to go family pe..be it #AsimRiaz ya #ShehnaazGill..and Asim toh Chalo dost nhi tha par Sana toh sirf uski dost thi..he has tarnished his own reputation and he is looking very negative..Plz address this on WKV @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/lp0wOd0Rcp — Aahana_Mehra (@Flipper_Aahana) January 22, 2020

Bollywood actor Meera Chopra also took Asim’s side in the fight. “AsimRiaz fans should tag this video to @BeingSalmanKhan and keep tagging it. #SiddharthShukla owes an explanation for his dirty remark, and this time sorry should not be enough!! Make it a point!!!!” she tweeted.

#AsimRiaz fans should tag this video to @BeingSalmanKhan and keep tagging it. #SiddharthShukla owes an explanation for his dirty remark, and this time sorry should not be enough!! Make it a point!!!! https://t.co/rIfgJjK7ln — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) January 21, 2020

Even some Sidharth’s fans were not sure in their support for the TV actor. “I m sure it was genuine mistake but #SidharthShukla gave sympathy card to Sana on the platter. I don’t like Sana but imagine even I felt bad for her. Sid can’t afford such mistakes at this point. Arti doesn’t have such TRP wali audience but Sana has,” tweeted one.

I m sure it was genuine mistake but #SidharthShukla gave sympathy card to Sana on the platter. I don’t like Sana but imagine even I felt bad for her. Sid can’t afford such mistakes at this point. Arti doesn’t have such TRP wali audience but Sana has @HerdHUSH @RealVinduSingh — Miss Opsie (@MissOpsie) January 22, 2020

A few also tweeted in support of Sidharth. Former Bigg Boss contestant Andy tweeted, “ @BiggBoss hasn’t been toxic ever! @imrealasim has lied about what he said went on #MahiraSharma father, then lied about #VishalAadityaSingh getting off horse, all showing who #AsimRiaz really is. #AsimRaiz.”

@BiggBoss hasn’t been toxic ever! @imrealasim has lied about what he said went on #MahiraSharma father, then lied about #VishalAadityaSingh getting off horse, all showing who #AsimRiaz really is.#AsimRaiz — Andy Kumar (@iAmVJAndy) January 21, 2020

Actor Sambhavna Seth also tweeted in support of Sidharth. “Sun lo Asim ke logon..Mera naam Sambhavna Seth hai..aur mai kisi ke baap se nahi darti..Tum logon ko jitni gaali deni hai do..Mai utna hi Shukla ko support karungi..Be ready for my next video on my youtube channel with @RealVinduSingh @BiggBoss @sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukIa.”

Sun lo Asim ke logon..Mera naam Sambhavna Seth hai..aur mai kisi ke baap se nahi darti..Tum logon ko jitni gaali deni hai do..Mai utna hi Shukla ko support karungi..Be ready for my next video on my youtube channel with @RealVinduSingh @BiggBoss @sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukIa — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 22, 2020

It all began during the horse race task when they had to chose the second member of the Elite Club. Asim was a referee for the task and also a member of the coveted club, which gives a contestant immunity from the nominations for the rest of the season.

Also read: Richa Chadha on marrying Ali Fazal: ‘We are waiting and chilling, and we are in a happy space’

Sidharth got upset when Asim refused to admit that Vishal Aditya Singh got off the horse during the task - something that could get Vishal out of the race for the elite club. Sidharth told Asim several times that Vishal got down from the horse, but Asim announced that he did not see it.

During the ugly exchange of words, Sidharth asked Asim to meet him outside the house and the latter threatened Sidharth that he will gouge his eyes out. They also indulged in name calling.

They were then summoned to the confession room where both were asked to behave like adults as just a few weeks are left for the show. Bigg Boss then decided to keep the two away from each other with Asim to stay inside the Elite Club area while Sidharth was asked to stay inside the bedroom till the next announcement.

Asim left the confession room but Sidharth remained seated, and vented out his frustration and anger. He also asked Bigg Boss, ‘What if I beat him up, what would be the consequences?’ Bigg Boss told him not to take steps that he will regret later. But Sidharth argued that he would rather beat Asim and quit than bear with him inside the house. ‘It looks like I am mad. I am not mad. If somebody sets a bar, I always raise it -- be it for good or bad,” Sidharth said. Bigg Boss advised him to completely ignore Asim.

Watching Sidharth stay back, Asim asked Bigg Boss for a similar chance to vent his anger. However, Asim was asked to go to the Elite club area. Asim, nonetheless, entered and told Bigg Boss that Sidharth needed anger management class and ‘serious counselling’. Bigg Boss told Asim in an annoyed voice that he was not asked for advices and he must not share suggestions unasked for.

Follow @htshowbiz for more