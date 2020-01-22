Richa Chadha on marrying Ali Fazal: ‘We are waiting and chilling, and we are in a happy space’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 13:42 IST

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha has said she does not have the time to marry boyfriend, actor Ali Fazal, adding that she is in a happy space in the relationship.

Asked about marrying Ali, in an interview with Bombay Times,Richa said, “We don’t have time. If we were to talk about marriage, it will be like... I don’t have dates in March, May is too hot, we are shooting a film in June, it rains too much in July... It will become like a line production job. We are waiting and chilling, and we are in a happy space. Our relationship is a great creative partnership. No one that sees us together feels like it’s a mismatch.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla says Shehnaaz ‘can’t be loyal even to her parents’, Himanshi Khurana defends former foe

“I said it’s a miracle because it’s rare to find like-minded people who share certain core values and have similar interests like poetry, music, films and literature. Ali is also progressive and liberal. To find someone like that in your industry is rare. Also, we never expected to end up together. It happened organically,” the actor added.

Richa, who has often experimented with her roles and projects, also talked about the stereotypes in the industry. On the “desired” skin colour for heroines, she said, “Why don’t you ask Bhumi (Pednekar) and me? Yes, the situation is better now, as we do have duskier actresses, but just observe this. An actress who gets launched at 20, look at her skin tone at 34. It’s completely different. What happened there?”

“Does stereotyping happen? Of course! The casting directors need to know that. I feel certain casting directors are more destructive to outsiders than producers. They have their prejudices. Barring Honey Trehan who insisted that I should be in Fukrey (2013), I have never been cast by a casting director in any of my films. Honey pushed me to do Fukrey when other casting directors told me not to do it as they wanted to plug their own people. Writer-filmmaker Kanu Behl auditioned me for Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye (2008). He was Dibakar Banerjee’s assistant director (AD) then. He saw me in a play and wanted to cast me. Filmmaker Vasan Bala auditioned me for Dev.D (2009) through someone’s reference. He was also an AD with Anurag Kashyap. From that audition, I got Gangs Of Wasseypur (2012). As far as being glamorous is concerned, I’ll be that off the screen. That’s my motto. Because on screen toh mar jayenge na log. Saavli ladki? Glamorous,” she added.

Richa will soon be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga where she features alongside Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill.

Follow @htshowbiz for more