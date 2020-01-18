Kangana Ranaut looks gorgeous as she attends cousin’s engagement in Himachal, see pics

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 11:54 IST

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut attended a family function in her hometown in Himachal recently and the pictures from the intimate gathering are now online.

Kangana was dressed for the occasion as she attended the engagement of a cousin in Manali. The official Instagram page of the actor’s team shared a picture of her with her brother Aksht and his fiancee and wrote, “#KanganaRanaut with her brother, Aksht Ranaut (middle) and his fiancé, Ritu Sangwan (left) pose for a picture in Himachal today for theirs cousin’s engagement.”

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel also shared a few pictures from the event on Twitter. In one of the images, Kangana poses with Rangoli while another one is a group picture of the sisters and the couple. Rangoli also poses with the groom-to-be in one of the images. “Some more pics from yesterday’s family function,” she wrote alongside the images. She also shared a picture of the newly-engaged couple.

Some more pics from yesterday’s family function 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/RYxqgfBz2O — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 18, 2020

Kangana is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Panga, where she essays the role of a mother who wants to make her comeback as a national kabbadi player at the age of 32. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film also features Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in lead roles. The film is produced by Fox Star Studios and is set to hit theatres on January 24.

Earlier this week, Kangana inaugurated her production house Manikarnika Films. Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter on Wednesday, where she shared two photographs from the puja ceremony.

