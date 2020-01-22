Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla says Shehnaaz ‘can’t be loyal even to her parents’, Himanshi Khurana defends former foe

tv

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 12:06 IST

Former contestant Himanshi Khurana, who has shared a bitter relationship with Shehnaaz Gill even before both featured on Salman Khan show, appears to have finally buried the hatchet. Himanshi, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 13, has showered praises on Shehnaaz. Following a fight between Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla, Himanshi took to Twitter to express her views.

“Aj shenaz dil se roi. kabhi moka mila to use baat jaroor karungi the way her father is supporting family family hi hoti hai usko dusro pe bhrosa nahi rakhna chaiye is point pe ake bilkul nahi .I’m happy asim is dr for her Asim k saath hua feeling helpless #IStandByAsim,” she tweeted.

Responding to the fight, Gautam Gultai tweeted, “I told sid that he is doing good & have gt a great fan following but anger could b a problem so avoid it Anyway to my fans I would say support #ShehnaazGill point Gnight.” Gautam recently entered the show as a guest where Shehnaaz was in complete awe of him and had quite a good time with him. Gautam had praised both Shehnaaz and Sidharth during his visit.

When Shehnaz went up to Sidharth in the garden area after his fight with Asim and said, “I know you are angry but I can’t control my laughter seeing you.” Shehnaz kept laughing and asking if he would stay irritated for the entire next month.

Shehnaz was perplexed to see Sidharth annoyed and rested her head on Sidharth’s shoulder but he pushed her away and got up and walked to another sofa. Sidharth told her, “I wasn’t talking to you as a time pass. But I have noticed and learnt after meeting many people. If you can’t be loyal to your parents, you can’t be loyal to anybody else. I don’t like to associate with such people.” .

Shehnaz was clearly hurt upon hearing all that and she followed Sidharth to the washroom where she asked him about it. “You and I have invested enough emotions and time in this and I can’t do this anymore,” he replied.Shehnaaz was then seen crying in the bedroom.

