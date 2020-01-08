e-paper
Shehnaaz Gill’s father calls Sidharth Shukla’s abusive behaviour towards her ‘nok jhok’: ‘I don’t mind it’

Shehnaaz Gill’s father has called her relationship with Sidharth Shukla ‘friendly’, adding that he doesn’t mind his behaviour towards her.

tv Updated: Jan 08, 2020 19:26 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sidharth Shukla was caught on camera, pinning Shehnaaz Gill to the ground.
         

Singer Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santok Singh says he doesn’t mind actor Sidharth Shukla’s aggressive behaviour towards his daughter on reality show Bigg Boss, season 13. Talking to Spotboye, Singh called it ‘friendship’.

“Yeh dosti hai. Yeh nok jhonk hai, jo chalti rehti hai. (This is friendship. This is banter that’s always there) Think of it, she had pulled his hair prior to what he did. It’s okay,” he told the website. “Mujhe koi aitraaz nahi hai (I do not mind it),” he added.

 

Clips from recent episodes show Sidharth and Shehnaaz hitting each other. First, Shehnaaz hit Sidharth multiple times while the two were in bed, later, Sidharth appeared to have slapped her with full force across her face. Another video clip showed Sidharth pinning Shehnaaz to the ground and making threats to her. She was let go only after she screamed in pain.

Many fans and celebrities have condemned Sidharth’s behaviour on social media. “What the hell is this??? Why are we promoting this kind of barbaric violence in the name of entertainment? This man needs professional help @ColorsTV,” wrote actor Shruti Seth. Social Media Star host Janice Sequiera also shared multiple videos of the two and wrote, “Hey @ColorsTV wtf is happening on this damn show? Matlab, you guys will now allow violence, assault, basically *anything* to happen in the name of entertainment?” Richa Chadha also shared Janice’s tweets writing, “Eeeeks!”

Calling out Sidharth for his act, one social media user asked the channel to take strict action against him. “How can a man do such physical Violence against a woman? Please take necessary action against #SidharthShukla who bullied a helpless girl,” the user commented.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan also tweeted against Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Retweeting someone, Gauahar said that while she did not agree with what Sidharth did, she also blamed Shehnaaz for going back to Sidharth no matter what he does. “Asjad !I completely agree , but if ure watchin the show u know that Sana is allowing this by encouraging it in most ways !She’s been slapping him as seen in the last episode, also hugging him at the same time !I believe ones own respect is in their own hands ,why allow anyone?,” she said.

