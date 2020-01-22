Akshay Kumar is highest paid actor in Bollywood, to charge Rs 120 cr for next film: report

bollywood

Akshay Kumar has probably become the highest paid actor in Bollywood after reports of him signing his next film for a fee of Rs 120 crore surfaced online. The film will be directed by Aanand L Rai of Tanu Weds Manu and Zero fame and is expected to star Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in prominent roles, as per reports.

The deal comes after he established a Rs 700-crore box office club in Bollywood in 2019. A report in Bollywood Hungama quoted a source close to the development as saying, “Akshay Kumar is known to charge upfront fees and in today’s time, his name attracts the audience not just in the cinema hall but also gets lucrative offers from digital and satellite networks. Akshay and his team believe that the actor deserves 100 crore plus as acting fees for the goodwill that he brings to the project.” The source also said that the film will go on the floors in the second half of 2020.

Akshay is the only actor in Bollywood to have delivered five consecutive films that crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the box office. His latest release Good Newwz has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at domestic box office. It revolves around an IVF goof up and stars Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently shared the bechmarks of the film at the box office. He tweeted, “Good Newwz benchmarks...Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3. Rs 100 cr: Day 6. Rs 125 cr: Day 7. Rs 150 cr: Day 10. Rs 175 cr: Day 13. Rs 200 cr: Day 24. India biz. SUPER HIT.”

His other three releases of the year 2019: Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 stands at Rs 154 crore, Rs 202 crore and Rs 194 crore, respectively.

Akshay has three major projects lined up for release this year. He has already wrapped up the shooting of Rohit Shetty’s action drama, Sooryavanshi. His another is a period drama Prithviraj, which will have him in the title role. He will also be seen playing a transgender for the first time in the film Laxmmi Bomb.

