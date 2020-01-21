Akshay Kumar celebrates mother’s birthday by taking her to her ‘favourite place in the world’, a casino

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 12:01 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared a video of himself, with his mother, during her birthday week. The video shows Akshay wheeling his mom towards a casino.

Sharing the short video on Twitter, Akshay wrote, “Do more of what you love doing and that’s exactly what the birthday girl did. Spent the past week in Singapore taking mom to her favorite place in the whole world : the casino.”

The 30-second video, taken from behind the actor, shows him and his mother at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands casino. Dressed in casuals and a cap, Akshay pauses briefly next to a signboard, and points at the word ‘casino’ written on it, with a gleeful expression.

Akshay often shares posts about his mother. In August 2019, he took to social media to share a similar video from London. He captioned it, “Juggled shoot to spend a few days with mom in London. No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don’t forget they are also growing old...so spend time with them while you still can.”

In June, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, he wrote about his mother’s experiences with yoga. “Sharing something I’m extremely proud of...post her knee surgery at the age of 75, my mother started doing yoga and now it is part of daily routine, improving one day at a time,” the actor wrote next to a picture of his mom, practising an asana. Highlighting the importance of a healthy diet, the actor thanked his mother in another social media post. He wrote, “Growing up I was always inclined towards sports & my mom ensured I got nutritious home-cooked meals to fuel my passion.”

The actor is coming off four successive blockbusters, with the action thriller Sooryavanshi all set to continue his winning streak at the box office and among fans.

