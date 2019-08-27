Akshay Kumar shares sweet video with mother, urges fans to spend time with parents ‘while you still can’

bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday shared a video from the streets of London, which shows him taking a walk with his wheelchair bound mother. Akshay accompanied the video with a heartfelt message in which he urged fans to spend time with their parents.

He wrote, “Juggled shoot to spend a few days with mom in London. No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don’t forget they are also growing old...so spend time with them while you still can.” The short video shows Akshay and his mother, engaged in light conversation, walking down a quiet street. The actor can be seen dressed casually, in a T-shirt and track pants, one leg of which is folded up in trademark Akshay Kumar fashion.

His fans were highly appreciative of the post. Several of them left heart emojis in the comments section, and wrote positive messages. “Love u paaa gii,” one person wrote. “Proud of you Akki sir,” wrote another. Some fans even wondered if the actor was speaking in Punjabi.

Akshay recently paid tribute to his mother with a social media post. Sharing a picture from his youth, he applauded his mother for insisting he eat healthy. “Growing up I was always inclined towards sports & my mom ensured I got nutritious home-cooked meals to fuel my passion,” he wrote alongside the picture.

On International Yoga Day, the actor shared a picture of his mother doing yoga, despite a recent knee surgery. He captioned the post, “Sharing something I’m extremely proud of...post her knee surgery at the age of 75, my mother started doing yoga and now it is part of daily routine, improving one day at a time.”

Akshay’s most recent film was the blockbuster Mission Mangal, a fictionalised account of the Mars Orbiter mission, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, and Taapsee Pannu. The film has emerged as a major hit, with over Rs 250 crore in the bank, worldwide. The actor is also shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, the latest instalment in the director’s cop universe of films. Later this year, he will appear in Good News, opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.

