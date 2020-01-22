Hollywood trainer Darell Foster on Toofan prep: ‘Taught Farhan Akhtar the way I’d teach a 5-year-old’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 16:43 IST

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is working really hard for his role as a boxer in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s upcoming sports film, Toofan. To help Farhan get in the groove and find the perfect note for the character, the makers roped in Hollywood trainer Darrell Foster, who boasts of films like Men In Black 3, The Matrix Reloaded and The Pursuit of Happiness to his credit. Foster has said he taught Farhan the way he would have taught a five-year-old.

Speaking with Mid-Day in an interview, Foster said, “We went back to basics, [learning] balance and ring work; [I taught him the] same way I would a five-year old, by starting from scratch. He was an open vessel. I used analogies. I would ask him to walk and fetch the gloves [at a small distance]. When he’d return, I’d ask him if he thought about how he walked, and bent down to fetch the gloves. He’d say, ‘No’. And I’d say that’s where we need to get you as far as fighting skills are concerned.”

Also read: Akshay Kumar is highest paid actor in Bollywood, to charge Rs 120 cr for next film: report

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan also features Mrunal Thakur and is scheduled to release on October 2. “[I told him], we’ve got one Holy Grail —the script. We’re serving the movie, and that’s a tall task. I can’t act like him, he can’t fight like me; so, we’ve got to blend. Failure is not an option. We have to get to the finish line together,” Foster added.

Claiming her “wasn’t impressed” with Farhan initially, Foster added, “I was impressed with his physicality, and his dedication. But, I’ve dealt with boxers for 50 years on a world-class level. What I spotted [in Akhtar] initially were things I knew I was going to have to undo. After my initial consultation via Skype, [his team] told me of the track movie [Bhaag Milkha Bhaag] that he had done. Since that involved a lot of leg work, I decided to start there, in terms of setting his speed, and teaching him how to shift his weight.”

Sharing the first look poster of the film Farhan wrote earlier this month, “When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega...Happy to share this exclusive image with you as we dive into the new year. Hope you like it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more