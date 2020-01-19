Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar visit Shabana Azmi in hospital, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 17:51 IST

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi is being treated for her injuries at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, after she was hurt in a car crash on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday. Friends and family members have been visiting her at the hospital since Saturday evening.

On Sunday afternoon, Farhan Akhtar along with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and sister Zoya Akhtar, visited the hospital to meet Shabana. Farhan and Zoya are the children of Shabana’s husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar, from his previous marriage.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar also visited the hospital on Saturday night. ( Varinder Chawla )

Zoya Akhtar also accompanied Farhan and Shibani to the hospital on Sunday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shabana suffered injuries on her face after the car in which she was travelling rammed into a truck near the Khalapur toll booth on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The car and the truck were badly damaged. Javed, who was travelling in a separate car behind her, was unharmed.

After the accident, Shabana was first taken to MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai but was later shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

Javed told an entertainment website that Shabana was recovering well. He said, “Don’t worry. She is in the ICU but all the scan reports are positive. It seems there’s no serious harm done.” Sources close to the family said that Shabana will take more than a month to be back on her feet.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Shatrughan Sinha, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Raveena Tandon and Nimrat Kaur expressed their sadness and said that they were praying for Shabana’s speedy recovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent political personalities also hoped for her well-being.

Anil Kapoor at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Saturday night. ( Varinder Chawla )

Tabu at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Saturday night. ( Varinder Chawla )

Meanwhile, the truck driver Rajesh Pandurang Shinde has registered an FIR against Shabana’s driver Amlesh Yogendra Kamat for reckless and negligent driving. “Due to rash driving by the car’s driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident,” the FIR copy read.

