Panga song Bibby: Kangana Ranaut is put through the paces, watch her sweat it out

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 15:46 IST

The Bibby Song, a new track from her upcoming film Panga, has been released. Featuring Kangana Ranaut and her co-stars Jassi Gill and Yagya Bhasin, the song is set against a training montage of Kangana’s character preparing to return to the world of competitive kabaddi.

The song has been composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar and vocals by Annu Kapoor and Sherry. The one-and-a-half-minute music video shows Kangana’s character jogging, exercising and learning to live a healthier lifestyle, with the support of her husband and their young son. The character had earlier put aside her professional goals to devote her time to motherhood.

Kangana’s trainer for the film, Gauri Wadekar, had spoken about the actor’s dedication in an interview to Mumbai Mirror. She’d said, “She told me to teach her the basic moves on our first meeting itself. I was shocked as I teach young girls and even they take almost six months to reach that level of training. Kangana picked up the dodging techniques just by observing it a couple of times. I was awestruck.”

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, also spoke about Kangana’s regimen. She said, “Kangana had to put on some weight, but her body type is such that it doesn’t look extra on her. She immediately lost the kilos, but has put them back for her next. I don’t know how she does it over and over; I have difficulty losing even once.”

Panga releases on January 24. It also stars Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha in prominent roles.

