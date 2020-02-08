Vicky Kaushal adds spunk to India vs New Zealand, Harbhajan Singh gives him a funny task. Watch

bollywood

Vicky Kaushal recently joined cricketer Harbhajan Singh for some fun during the India vs New Zealand 2nd One Day International match. As Team India led by Virat Kohli took on New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland, Vicky took the opportunity to promote his upcoming horror film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

Harbhajan gave Vicky a funny task as they came together to talk about the match in a Star Sports studio. The actor was made to wear a mouth prop and was asked to say a few lines as a cricketer. Vicky took up the challenge while holding a cricket bat like a mic and said, “I am very happy the way I played today. I would like to thank all the spectators...” Harbhajan laughed at his attempt and said he was actually practising for his film, Bhoot.

Vicky was dressed in an ice blue suit with a quirky tee for the film’s promotions. He also shared a picture with Harbhajan on his Instagram stories with the caption, “My love for cricket with Phaaji’s encounters with ‘Bhoot’.”

Vicky’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is a part of the horror franchise that revolves around a ship that lies static on a beach. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the film also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit theatres on February 21, 2020, and will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Calling it tricky to work on a horror film, the actor had said at the film’s trailer launch, “This was something I was not prepared for as an actor. While doing comedy, drama or emotional scenes, you can leave it to the moment between co-actors. You can rehearse, and while acting you leave it to the moment. You surrender to the moment and create something. But horror is a genre where I had to know everything in advance. The scene was explained to me in advance, and I know what’s going to happen next and have to react to it. I cannot just leave it to the moment. So, it was very technical and detailed, and a very tricky space, which I wasn’t really exposed to earlier.”

