Shilpa Shetty remembers a simpler life: ‘It is just so complicated today’

Shilpa Shetty has shared a video of her work out session with Sophie Choudry. The two talked about their lives and how complicated it has become.

bollywood Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:47 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Shilpa Shetty remembers the time when there were no mobile phone.
         

Shilpa Shetty Kundra says life has become very complicated today, with people putting so much pressure on their relationships. Shilpa, who is married to businessman Raj Kundra and has a son, opened up about her love beliefs when she appeared in an episode of VOOT’s fitness chat show TikTok presents Work It Up with host Sophie Choudry.

In a segment, she agreed that love was simpler in the 1990s.

 

“We didn’t have phones. Mobiles came in the late 1990s or I would say early 1990s, around 1996 if I am not mistaken and trust me it was very unaffordable. It was really expensive,” she said.

Asked if love in the 1990 era was simple, Shilpa said: “Yeah, the way we dialled the person and leave blank calls.

“I just feel it was simpler. I don’t know, I can’t even describe it. Life is just so complicated today, we just complicate it for ourselves. And also there’s so much pressure today, on relationships. But I think you just have to go with the flow.”

Shilpa feels there is no “playing hard to get”. On the work front, Shilpa will soon be making a comeback with Sabbir Khan’s action film Nikamma.

