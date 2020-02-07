Akshay Kumar is Iron Man, Suniel Shetty is Thor as Avengers Endgame meets Jaani Dushman in viral mash-up video

hollywood

As fans wait for yet another crossover from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a Facebook page has merged together Avengers: Endgame and Bollywood fantasy-action film Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani.

In the mash-up video that is going viral online, Akshay Kumar is Iron Man, Suniel Shetty is Thor, Sonu Nigam is Spider-Man, Aftab Shivdasani is Hawkeye, Aditya Pancholi is Captain America and Raj Babbar is Doctor Strange.

The clip has already garnered more than 15,000 likes on Facebook, with more than 2,500 comments. “Time to leave this planet,” one user commented. Another wrote, “phenayl se aakhen dho lio dekhne ke baad (wash your eyes with phenyl after watching this).” One Facebook user joked that Sunny Deol, who also starred in Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani but was not a part of the video, could be The Hulk.

Avengers: Endgame was a follow-up to 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, in which Thanos, the Mad Titan, had decimated half the universe with the snap of his fingers. The film revolved around the surviving Avengers and their quest to vanquish Thanos and bring back the dead.

Avengers: Endgame broke Avatar’s 10-year record to become the highest-grossing film of all time, with a box office collection of more than $3 billion globally. In India, too, it enjoyed a fantastic run and became the highest-grossing Hollywood film, with earnings of more than Rs 400 crore.

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, which featured shape-shifting snakes, rebirth and other supernatural elements, was filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli’s swan song. The film marked the acting debut of popular singer Sonu Nigam and also starred Arshad Warsi, Manisha Koirala and Armaan Kohli.

Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani was unanimously panned by critics and failed to work at the box office, as well.

