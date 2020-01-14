e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Hollywood / Morbius trailer: Oscar-winner Jared Leto defects from DC to Marvel, meets surprise villain from Homecoming

Morbius trailer: Oscar-winner Jared Leto defects from DC to Marvel, meets surprise villain from Homecoming

Sony has released the first trailer for Morbius, starring Jared Leto. It’s the latest instalment in the studio’s rival universe of Marvel characters, and features a surprise cameo. Watch here.

hollywood Updated: Jan 14, 2020 10:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Jared Leto in a still from Morbius.
Jared Leto in a still from Morbius.
         

After an unsuccessful foray in the world of comic book movies a few years ago with DC’s Suicide Squad, Oscar-winner Jared Leto has defected to Marvel. The first trailer of Morbius, the latest instalment in Sony’s Marvel Universe, has been released.

Based on the Marvel anti-hero, the film tells the origin story of Morbius the Living Vampire, a tragically flawed character who develops pseudo-vampiric superhuman abilities after a failed experiment to cure himself of a rare blood disorder.

 

Sony is going all out with its own universe of Marvel characters, which was set up in parallel to the record-breaking Marvel Cinematic Universe. Title cards in the trailer remind audiences that Morbius belongs to the same world as Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Venom. In fact, the three-minute trailer ends with a stinger at the end, revealing a character who was last seen in Homecoming, thereby tying the SMU to the MCU.

With Leto in proper 30 Seconds to Mars (that’s his rock band) get-up, the film also appears to be borrowing visually from X-Men 2 and tonally seems to be in the same zone as Venom -- neither too lighthearted, nor as dark as Joker.

Speaking of Joker, Leto played the iconic Batman villain in Suicide Squad, in a role that was infamously reduced to mere 10 minutes of screen time. The actor reportedly had a falling out with the studio, which resulted in the several follow-ups featuring his version of the character being scrapped in favour of Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar-nominated film.

Also read: Jared Leto tried to ‘throttle’ Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker before it was made, ‘complained bitterly’ to his team

The SMU will continue with Venom 2, to be directed by Andy Serkis, and Spider-Man 3, with returning star Tom Holland. Morbius is directed by Daniel Espinosa, and co-stars Adria Arjona, Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Delhi HC directs police to look into restrictions on Shaheen Bagh stretch
Delhi HC directs police to look into restrictions on Shaheen Bagh stretch
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Pak drone spotted at Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur
Pak drone spotted at Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur
Inflation at 5-yr-high, vegetables 60% expensive; to hurt economic recovery
Inflation at 5-yr-high, vegetables 60% expensive; to hurt economic recovery
How Kia Carnival MPV could take the fight to Toyota Innova’s age-old bastion
How Kia Carnival MPV could take the fight to Toyota Innova’s age-old bastion
Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes ‘tukde tukde’ jibe at Opposition meet over CAA
Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes ‘tukde tukde’ jibe at Opposition meet over CAA
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
Deepika Padukone should hire me as advisor, says Ramdev
Deepika Padukone should hire me as advisor, says Ramdev
trending topics
CAAP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Delhi gangrapeJEE Main 2020 answer keyBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik Roshan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News