e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

Jared Leto tried to ‘throttle’ Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker before it was made, ‘complained bitterly’ to his team

A new report says that Jared Leto, who played the iconic Batman villain Joker in Suicide Squad, tried to get Joaquin Phoenix’s rival film cancelled.

hollywood Updated: Oct 19, 2019 20:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Jared Leto as Joker in Suicide Squad (L) and Joaquin Phoenix in 2019’s Joker (R).
Jared Leto as Joker in Suicide Squad (L) and Joaquin Phoenix in 2019’s Joker (R).
         

The drama continues. Jared Leto reportedly tried to get Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker movie cancelled before it was made. According to a new story by The Hollywood Reporter, Leto felt that by greenlighting a rival Joker film, Warner Bros was disrespecting him. Leto played the iconic Batman villain in 2016’s Suicide Squad, to mixed audience reception.

According to the report, Leto complained to his agents to get the film, directed by Todd Phillips, called off. He asked his music manager to call Warner Bros’ parent company. “The idea was to get Warners to kill the Phillips film,” the report said, mentioning that the call was eventually never made by his manager, with whom Leto has since parted ways.

The report says that a source in Leto’s camp denies he made the demand. A previous report by THR had said that Leto was left ‘alienated and upset’ by Warner Bros decision to focus on Joaquin Phoenix’s film, which has proven to be a mammoth success for the studio, with over $600 million in the bank.

The new THR report says that the studio ‘wasn’t thrilled’ with Leto’s antics on Suicide Squad, which contributed to his part being cut down to roughly 10 minutes in the final film. “In his defence, it was never really his movie but his attempt to `invent’ a place for himself in it backfired,” a source was quoted as saying.

“Sources say Leto told his agents that they should stop the rival project, arguing that he wasn’t being treated properly as an Oscar winner,” the story adds. Leto went through four different teams of agents during this time, and has since switched agencies altogether.

To add the final nail to Leto’s coffin as the Joker, the report concludes, “At this point, sources say Leto’s days as the Joker likely are over. He will not reprise the role for Warners’ upcoming DC movies Birds of Prey (a spinoff centered on Robbie’s Harley Quinn) or in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, due out in 2021.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 20:34 IST

tags
top news
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
‘Don’t trust anyone’: Son of murdered Hindu outfit leader wants NIA probe
‘Don’t trust anyone’: Son of murdered Hindu outfit leader wants NIA probe
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
9-yr-old gets stuck in gap between lift, door; crushed as lift moves up
9-yr-old gets stuck in gap between lift, door; crushed as lift moves up
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
‘All efforts to help PMC Bank depositors’: Devendra Fadnavis | Maharashtra polls
‘All efforts to help PMC Bank depositors’: Devendra Fadnavis | Maharashtra polls
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Hollywood News