Mira Rajput looks pretty in pink as she turns bridesmaid at friend’s pre-wedding bash. See pics

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 20:21 IST

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput attended a pre-wedding function of her friend Sejal Kukreja and shared several stunning pictures of herself posing with her girl gang on her Instagram account. Mira shared a solo picture of herself in a pink one-shoulder gown on her account, which got more than one lakh ‘likes’ within a few hours.

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania called her “Gorgeous” in the comments section of the post. She can be seen holding a clutch and wearing a matching necklace with her hair on one side.

She shared many more pictures from the event on her Instagram stories. She captioned one of her selfies with friend Tanisha Bawa, “Brideys Sideys”. There is also a picture of herself posing with the bride and the groom at the cocktail party. The bride also shared a group picture with her entire bridesmaid squad, including Mira and wrote in caption, “Not walking that path without my girls!”

Mira Rajput clicks a selfie with a friend.

Mira Rajput with the bride and the groom.

Mira Rajput with the bride and friends.

Mira had recently flown to Chandigarh to be with husband Shahid Kapoor and later accompanied him home, after he injured himself on the sets of his next, Jersey. The actor was shooting for the cricket movie, a remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster, in Chandigarh and was struck by a ball during a rehearsal shot earlier this week.

Shahid, who got a few stitches around his lip, later wrote on Twitter, “Thank you for all the concern. Yes, I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all.”

Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late thirties, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift. The Hindi version of the sports-drama is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original 2019 Telugu film, starring Nani in the lead. Also featuring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, Jersey is slated to be released in August.

He is currently riding high on the success of his 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh, in which he played the title role. It collected Rs 278 crore at the domestic box office.

