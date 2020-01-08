e-paper
Mira Rajput posts a ‘fresh’ selfie, fans ask her to consider a career in films. See pic

Mira Rajput posted a new picture on Instagram on Tuesday. While many of her fans called it beautiful, some asked her to try her luck in films.

Mira Rajput is quite popular on Instagram.
         

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is no less than a star when it comes to Instagram. Her posts are hugely popular and she boasts of a big fan following on the photo sharing social media platform.

Sharing a new selfie of herself, Mira simply wrote “fresh”. The candid shot of Mira got many positive responses from her fans online, with some writing in to say “beautiful” while some others calling her look “awesome”. Yet another fan said that “mam u should try in films”. Not all were convinced about her new look with one writing to say ‘Snapchat filters! That’s a wrap.’

 

Fresh

Given Mira’s overall popularity on Instagram, there have been calls for her to act in films. Speaking about curiosity over Mira’s possible entry into showbiz, Shahid had told Hindustan Times, “Wherever, whatever, however – that’s completely her decision. We got married and within first year, we had our first baby and then two years later, we had another one. So, right now, it’s difficult for her to give her time completely to anything else rather to herself. I can see how dedicated she is as a mother, and she is completely consumed by that. But she is just 25. In another year or so, she would have taken care of an extremely important, big part [giving all the attention to the babies]. She has all her life to figure out so many things for herself. Then she can do what she wants to.”

Sometime in August 2018, Mira appeared in a TV advertisement for an anti-ageing cream. However, she was immediately trolled for advertising for an anti-ageing cream, at 23.

Sharing it , she had written: “Being a mother doesn’t mean you stop being yourself right? I took the #Olay #SkinTransformation #28Daychallenge Here’s my #Reborn story.. what’s yours? @olayindia.” In the video, she spoke about how post childbirth, her skin suffered. She said, “I’ve always been a very hands-on mom, so you tend to forget yourself as a woman. The stress, the sleepless nights - my pregnancy glow just vanished.”

