Janhvi Kapoor heads for Tirupati, fans appreciate her trip to ‘Tirumala by walk’, see pics

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 09:45 IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is on a religious tour, visiting Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. The actor on Sunday shared pictures from her trip to the temple town. While her captions don’t reveal much, comments on her pictures suggest, she trekked it all the way to the top of Tirumala town in eastern ghats to make it to the shrine.

The actor took to Instagram to share pictures from the trek. She simply shared rainbow and sunshine emojis. It shows her seated on a raised platform alongside the stairs towards the top of the hill. Wearing a simple white salwar kameez paired with a yellow dupatta, Janhvi sits crossed legged. She is looking away from the camera, is smiling and looking happy.

Commenting on the pictures, a fan wrote: “Tirumala by walk..” with a bunch of red emojis. Another fan said “in Tirumala” followed by heart eyes emojis. A third fan identified the steps and wrote “Tirumala Tirupati”.

Janhvi Kapoor in Tirupati.

The actor put out more pictures as Instagram stories; one picture has her friend and she resting on sofas (she has captioned it as ‘Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, India’), in another picture, we see her from behind entering the sanctum sanctorum and in other pictures from the journey, we see the lush greenery of the Tirumala hills.

On the work front, Janhvi has been shooting for two films -- Karan Johar’s production Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afzaa. In the former she plays the lead character, Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena who played a pivotal role in airlifting injured soldiers from Kargil during the 1999. In the second, she reportedly has a double role in what is being dubbed a horror comedy. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao.

She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s ambitious directorial, Takht, a multi-starrer that also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Janhvi, alongwith Kartik Aaryan and newcomer Lakshya were supposed to begin shoot for Dostana 2 but its shoot in Delhi was cancelled in November last year, owing to pollution concerns.

