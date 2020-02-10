e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Priyanka Chopra shares her two throwback Oscars looks as she gives this year’s ceremony a miss. See pics

Priyanka Chopra shares her two throwback Oscars looks as she gives this year’s ceremony a miss. See pics

Priyanka Chopra has shared her two throwback pictures from 2016 and 2017 Oscar ceremonies.

hollywood Updated: Feb 10, 2020 06:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra is not attending this year’s Oscar ceremony.
Priyanka Chopra is going through a major FOMO (fear of missing out) as she gives this year’s Oscars ceremony a pass. The actor shared pictures of her two previous appearances at the Oscars to wish the nominees good luck.

“A little #throwback to my Oscars looks. Which one was your favorite? #Oscars #RedCarpet,” she wrote in a tweet. “Couldn’t make it to the #Oscars this year but I’ll be watching with you! Lemme know who you’re rooting for! #PCOscarParty,” she added. Priyanka had attended the 2016 and 2017 ceremonies.

Also read | Oscars 2020 live: Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, 1917 favourites to win Academy Awards

She recently attended the Grammy Awards with her husband Nick Jonas, brother-in-law Joe and Kevin and sisters-in-law Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. She wore a white gown with a low neckline with earned her praise and criticism online.

 

 The actor was trolled for her outfit choice. She then took to social media to share a post about receiving love and hate. “I seem to be thinking what a crazy beginning of the year it’s been, and we are only in January. Love the ones you love. Live the life you want to live...with all the troubles in this world at the moment, be kind to yourself and everyone around you. I’m so grateful for the kindness I have received, and even when I have not...I some how have. Be kind to the ones around you. It matters. Life is a gift,” she wrote. Her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra said that Priyanka was made stronger by the criticism.

“I loved it. She showed me the sample before she wore, I thought it was a little risqué but she carried it well and she was one of the best dressed. I am happy about that,” she said in an interview.

Priyanka recently wrapped up shoot for Netflix’s The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. She is now in talks to stars in Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves. The Warner Bros. and the Village Roadshow film is being directed by series co-creator Lana Wachowski.

