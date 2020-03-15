Sidharth Shukla dodges question on Shilpa Shinde: ‘If you are trying to throw stones at others, it shows how insecure you are’

tv

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 15:22 IST

Actor Sidharth Shukla was among the most popular participants in Bigg Boss 13. After his win, his popularity has only soared. However, recently Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde had accused him of aggressive behaviour. Now Sidharth has dodged question about the same.

Speaking to The Times of India in Delhi, he said: “All these rumours and controversies don’t make a difference to me. If you are trying to throw stones at others, it only shows how insecure you are. I only feel sorry for all of them and hope that they don’t do such things in the future. All these comments are so weird.”

He added, “Imagine, out of the blue, someone comes forth and says that ‘I was in a relationship with you’ That is crazy! Maybe, you were dating that person or maybe you were not, but why would you want to talk about the relationship now? I wonder why people do that.”

Speaking to Spotboye before the Bigg Boss 13 finale, Shilpa Shinde had confirmed that she was in a relationship with him and that he had been abusive towards her. She had said, “Yes we had an affair and Sidharth Shukla was a very abusive and aggressive man in the relationship. He was possessive and used to hit me a lot.” The report spoke of a viral audio clip where Sidharth could be heard allegedly being very abusive. Shilpa was quoted as saying: “Yeh ek conversation hai between a boyfriend (Sidharth) and girlfriend (Shilpa), kaafi maar-peet ke baad. Isne mujhe chalti gaadi se bhi feka hai. Ab main kichad mein utar aayi hun kyunki aise insaan ko winner banayenge to baakiyon ke saath nainsaafi hogi. Hamesha maarta tha (This is a conversation between a girlfriend and a boyfriend after a lot of physical abuse. He even threw me out from a running car. Now I am down to this dirt, because if such a person is made the winner, it will be injustice to others). I have even filed a police complaint against him.”

Meanwhile, the hit pair of Bigg Boss 13 of Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill, popularly addressed as a Sidnaaz, have recorded for a music video in Mumbai. A viral Instagam post says that the two shot for the video in Mumbai’s Madh Island. The music video has reportedly been produced by Kaushal Joshi and the song has been sung by Darshan Raval.

Follow @htshowbiz for more