Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla says things are fine with Rashami Desai, Asim: ‘Whenever we meet, we will have fun’

tv

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 17:08 IST

Big Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has claimed that Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz - the two contestants with whom he had the ugliest of fights on the show -- share a “cool bond” with him and added that he often laughs when he thinks about the fights he had with them.

Sidharth Shukla told Times of India in an interview, “When I sit back and think now, I laugh at those fights. My bond with Rashami and Asim is much cooler now, I hope ( smiles). Whenever I meet either of them, I am sure we will have the same bond that we had towards the end of the show. I am somebody who likes to move forward and I like to have a very cordial and peaceful relationship with everybody around me. Now when everything is fine, whenever we meet, we will definitely have fun.”

Rumoured to have dated Rashami during their TV show together, Dil Se Dil Tak, Sidharth had ugliest of fights with her on Bigg Boss and was even scolded by show’s host Salman Khan when he called her ‘aisi ladki’. In an interview after the show, Rashami had also said that things had improved between the two after their Bigg Boss stint.

Also read: Inside Sunny Leone’s Holi bash with kids Nisha, Noah and Asher. See pics

He also said that the hatred spewed against him on social media does not make a difference to him. “All the hate that has come after the show doesn’t really make a difference because I don’t think about that. If they (people who are criticising) happen to say something that’s constructive, something that I feel I need to work on, I do read about that,” he told the daily.

While Sidharth is yet to announce a project after Bigg Boss, Rashami is already shooting for her stint in popular sitcom, Naagin 4. Asim, on the other hand, has come up with one music video alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and has two other lined up - one with DJ Snake and another with girlfriend Himanshi Khurana.

Follow @htshowbiz for more