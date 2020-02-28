Rashami Desai says she shares a good understanding with Sidharth Shukla, defends Mahira Sharma over award controversy

tv

Actor Rashami Desai has once again denied that she used to be in a relationship with co-star and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, adding that they share a better understanding after spending three months together on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

In an interview with The Times of India, Rashami said, “No, we were not in a relationship then (during Dil Se Dil Tak, their TV show together). Hamaare bohut jhagde hue hain Bigg Boss mein (We had a lot of fights on Bigg Boss), but towards the end of the show, hamaare beech mein ek achhi understanding bann gayi thi (we developed a good understanding).”

She further said, “I am sure that four-and-a-half months ke baad usko meri aadat ho chuki hogi, aur mujhe uski (he must have become used to me and I must have become used to him). Sidharth and I had contrasting points of view and differences of opinion, because of which, we would often fight on the set of DSDT. As I always say, he is like a 10-year-old boy trapped in a big body. Keeping aside our differences, we were extremely professional; he was cordial and cooperative on the show we had worked on. We just couldn’t stop fighting even after becoming friends during the course of the show (laughs!). Later, when the fights became intense, I decided to end our friendship. Aisi dosti ka kya faayda jisme aap apne dost ko nahi samajh paa rahe ho (What the use of friendship if you cannot understand your friend)?”

In the wake of the controversy around Mahira Sharma sharing a certificate of appreciation from Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, Rashami revealed that she was also offered something similar but refused to take anything off-stage. She said in an interview with Koimoi, “They invited all of us and told us something, whereas something else happened there. So, it was the organisers who should take care of all the mismanagement and disorganised stuff. It is a very big category, Dadasaheb Phalke awards itself is a very big thing, but then when you invite people you shouldn’t take them lightly. Mujhe kuch aur bola gaya tha (something else was told to me), and happened something else. Then, I refused to take the trophy like that and then, they said we’ll send it home. I said, ‘what’s the point or use sending it home like that?”

“No, it was not Mahira’s fault completely. It is Mahira who got involved in it, because right now the phase is going on and people took advantage of it, and I really didn’t like it. Why will she apologize? She’s not at fault. They gave her the frame.. she posted it on a good note and then, whatever problems are coming are not because of her but whatever the people are involved in it,” Rashami added.

Last week, the official Instagram page of DPIFF wrote, “One of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Ms Mahira Sharma, who was an attendee of this event, posted an Instagram story on 20th February 2020 at around 11:30 pm showcasing that she has received a certificate of appreciation at the DPIFF award ceremony for being ‘The Most Fashionable Contestant Of Bigg Boss 13’. From then on, this story has been copied and reposted by the fan pages on Instagram along with multiple media houses who have posted this as news on their websites.”

After she issued her statement and blamed a third party for it all, DPIFF wrote in a fresh post, “Ms. Mahira, We hereby present the required facts on the matter. We further await for your apology as we dont want to drag this further and close it on a good note!”

