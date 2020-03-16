e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill charms Tony Kakar as they groove to his Goa Beach song, watch

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill charms Tony Kakar as they groove to his Goa Beach song, watch

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakar have feature in a video together and they are seen grooving to his song Goa Beach. Watch it here.

tv Updated: Mar 16, 2020 16:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tony Kakar and Shehnaaz Gill in their TikTok video.
         

Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill has featured in a TikTok video where she is seen alongside singer Tony Kakar. In the video that Tony shared on his Twitter page, both can be seen in what looks like a hotel lobby. As they playfully flirt with each other, Tony’s song Goa Beach plays in the background.

Shehnaaz is seen in a golden dress while Tony wears a yellow tshirt and denims in the video. Goa Beach originally features Tony, sister Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan and was recently shot in Goa.

 

Watch the original song here:

 

Shehnaaz is currently seen on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where she, along with her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra, are looking for life partner via the reality show. The participants on the show include Balraj Syal, Indeep Bakshi, Rohanpreet Singh, Mayur Verma, and Mayank Agnihotri, Heena Panchal, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Jasleen Matharu, Ankita Shrivastav and Navdeesh Kaur. However, the show’s TRPs are declining every week. Recent reports even claimed that the show may be pulled off air by March end.

Prior to Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Shehnaaz won hearts with her antics on Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Her behaviour, which some found irritating, won hearts as fans cheered her for her innocence and genuine personality. During her stint on the show, she forged several friendship bonds.

While initially, she showed a liking for Paras, he said he was engaged to now former girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Shehnaaz soon grew close to Sidharth Shukla. Once Vikas Gupta, a wild card entry on the show, told Shehnaaz that ‘Sidnaaz’ was quite popular on social media, Shehnaaz and Sidharth almost played to the gallery and often flirted with each other.

