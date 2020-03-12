e-paper
Home / TV / Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to go off air on March 20, to be replaced by Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: report

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to go off air on March 20, to be replaced by Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: report

Will Mujhse Shaadi Karoge go off air within two months of premiere? Here’s what we know.

tv Updated: Mar 12, 2020 15:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill set out on the show to find their life partners.
Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill set out on the show to find their life partners.
         

The ongoing wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, is likely to be replaced by another show as it is not garnering enough ratings for the channel. The show features Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra as they look for their life partners.

As per a Tellychakkar report, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will go off air on March 20 and will be replaced by the second season of Ishq Mein Marjawan. As per the trailer for Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, the new season will premiere on March 23.

The participants on the show include Balraj Syal, Indeep Bakshi, Rohanpreet Singh, Mayur Verma, and Mayank Agnihotri, Heena Panchal, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Jasleen Matharu, Ankita Shrivastav and Navdeesh Kaur. They tried their best to woo Paras and Shehnaaz in order win them on national TV. However, the show’s TRPs are declining every week.

 

Also read: Kajol shares pics from daughter Nysa Devgn’s new photo shoot, asks her to ‘smile more’. See pics

Both Paras and Shehnaaz were popular during their stint on Bigg Boss 13. While Paras shared a special bond with Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz developed a cute bond with show winner Sidharth Shukla after she failed to strike a chord with Paras. Both Paras and Shehnaaz were among the finalists of Bigg Boss 13 alongwith Sidharth, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh and Rashami Desai.

As per a report that came out even before Mujhse Shaadi Karoge aired, neither Paras nor Shehnaaz planned to tie the knot on national television. Claiming that the wedding reality show will be aired for 15 weeks, a Spotboye report had quoted a source as saying, “There will be seven contestants for both -- Shehnaaz and Paras -- who will be known faces from the world of Bollywood, TV and social media. It will be a 15-week show where everyone will be locked inside the Bigg Boss house.” It added that neither Shehnaaz nor Paras will tie the knot at the end of the show but will simply choose their partners.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 will star Helly Shah playing the female protagonist in the second instalment while Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha will be seen in male lead roles.

