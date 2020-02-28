Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill reunite for romantic dance on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, fans say ‘Sidnaaz forever’

tv

Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were reunited on the sets of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Colors TV shared a video clip from an upcoming episode of the show which shows the duo dancing onstage with other dancers.

The clip was shared on the Instagram handle of Colors TV and the caption read, “@shehnaazgill aur @realsidharthshukla are back with their chemistry on #MujhseShaadiKaroge, kya kar payega koi contestant isko beat? Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje, Mon-Fri sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot”. A couple of days back, they had shared a picture of themselves from the shoot of the episode. Sidharth had written: “Back Again #myfirstpost” while she had written: “#Sidnaaz”.

As the popular pair of Bigg Boss 13 move to the beats of the music, their palpable chemistry is unmistakable. They look at each other and dance away in perfect co-ordination. Fans have been rooting for the duo from day one of the new show and comments to this post only reflect it better. Many fans wrote in to say how they loved Sidnaaz. One wrote: “No one can beat sidnaaz” while another said: “Sidnaaz rocks”. A third person wrote in to say, “Sidnaaz is the best” while another person said, “Sidnaaz forever”.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a new Colors TV presentation where former Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Shehnaaz and Paras Chhabra, will try and get a life partner for themselves. Both were extremely popular for their respective pairings, during their Bigg Boss 13 stint. Paras shared a special bond with Mahira Sharma while Sidharth and Shehnaaz were the most sought-after pair inside the house.

Both Paras and Shehnaaz were among the five finalists of Bigg Boss 13 alongwith Sidharth, Asim Riaz and Aarti Singh. However, for the big title, there was a direct contest between Sidharth and Asim. In the end, it was Sidharth who edged past Asim to lift it.

