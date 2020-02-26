Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla reunites with Shehnaaz Gill for a show, video goes viral

tv

TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is seen performing a romantic dance with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill in a video that has surfaced online. The performance is for an upcoming show.

In the video, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are dressed in casuals and are seen rehearsing a few steps from what could be a dance performance for an event, reportedly an award function. As per a Bollywoodlife report, the duo will be seen performing at Mirchi Music Awards 2020.

Incidentally, Shehnaaz, who had earlier confessed her love for Sidharth in the house, shared a picture with him from the show and tagged it as “#Sidnaaz” - a term that was viral when Bigg Boss was on air.

In a promotional video for her current show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Shehnaaz was heard suggesting she does not like “Sidnaaz drama” anymore. The video shows Shehnaaz getting angry because a contestant abashedly for trying to gain her attention with a teddy bear that has ‘Sidnaaz’ written on it. She says, ‘Ye jo kiya hai aapne. Sid Naaz likh ke....bahut hu chuke drame.”

Vikas Gupta first used the term Sidnaaz when he entered the Bigg Boss house as a replacement for Devoleena Bhattarcharjee after she hurt her back and had to go out of the house for treatment. Many believe that Shehnaaz began trying desperately to get close to Sidharth ever since Vikas revealed it was one of the trending topics related to Bigg Boss.

Sidharth initially showed reluctance but was later heard declaring his affection for her. However, as Bigg Boss 13 came to a close, another reality show was announced - Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Shehnaaz is now looking for a partner through the show where co-contestant Paras Chhabra is also looking for his partner. Reports, however, claimed that neither Paras nor Shehnaaz will actually marry and they will simply pick one contestant as their life partner.

About the show, Sidharth had said, “I am very happy that she is going to get married and I hope she has a great life from here on.”

