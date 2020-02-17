e-paper
Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla: ‘I am very happy that Shehnaaz Gill is going to get married’

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla said that he is very happy that Shehnaaz Gill is finding a groom for herself.

tv Updated: Feb 17, 2020 14:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13 fans want Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to get together in real life as well.
         

Throughout Bigg Boss 13, fans were rooting for contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to end up together, and even lovingly gave the couple the moniker of ‘SidNaaz’. However, even as fans are hoping that their romance continues outside Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz will be a part of a new reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in which she will find a groom for herself. The show is set to go on air on Monday (February 17) night.

In an interview with Peeping Moon, Sidharth opened up about Shehnaaz’s new show and said, “I am very happy that she is going to get married and I hope she has a great life from here on.”

 

Meanwhile, a video has emerged in which Sidharth is heard seemingly referring to Shehnaaz’s father as ‘daddy’, and it is taking social media by storm.

In the clip, shared by a fan account of ‘SidNaaz’ on Twitter, Sidharth is seen walking down from the Bigg Boss 13 stage to his vanity van. Shehnaaz’s father Santokh Singh Sukh greets him, and he seems to respond, “Haan, daddy,” before immediately correcting himself and saying “uncle”.

Fans could not keep calm. “Ooooooo ooh my gawd. Itni Khushi dedi tumne aaj mujhe... Mera Sunday sawar diya!!!! Yeh itni minute cheezein pakdte kahan se hain???” one Twitter user wrote. “Sid ne fst Daddy kaha thn jab sab hanshey toh uncle keh dia... hayeee rishta pakkaaa,” another wrote.

However, a few Twitter users seemed to think differently. “He said, ‘Haan ready, hold on.’ uncle ji was waiting for him to take a pic and the people were calling him, So he said hold on. #ShehnaazGill,” one person wrote.

 

Sidharth, who shared a close bond with Shehnaaz in the Bigg Boss 13 house, was declared the winner of the popular reality show on Saturday (February 15) night. He defeated Asim Riaz to win the top honour and took home a cheque of Rs 40 lakh.

 

Shehnaaz, who was the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 13, congratulated Sidharth on his win. She shared a picture of him with the trophy on her Instagram account and wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS @realsidharthshukla GOD BLESS U ALWAYS,” followed by a heart emoji.

TV News