Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz rubbishes claim that Sidharth Shukla’s win was fixed, says ‘nothing like that happened’

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 10:32 IST

After almost five months, saw popular TV reality show, Bigg Boss 13 drew to a close on Saturday with actor Sidharth Shukla lifting the trophy. Model Asim Riaz, who was adjudged the runners up, has now reacted to allegations on Twitter that the result was fixed and that the channel was biased towards him.

Speaking to ABP News, he rubbished the claims, adding that it was love of the people that had brought him this far. He was quoted as saying, “There’s nothing like that. Nothing is fixed.. I reached till here and he (Sidharth) won the show all because of the audience’s love. So, it is not fixed and nothing like that happened.”

Also spotted in the day was a viral video, claiming to be from the control room of the Bigg Boss studio. In it a woman could be seen declaring that both had pooled equal numbers during live voting. It was also heard that it was left for her to decide.

No sooner did Sidharth win the trophy, two hashtags began to trend on Twitter--#PublicKaWinner and #HistoricWinnerSid, with supporters of both contestants making arguments in defence of their star.

Sidharth-Asim confrontation has been one of the most consistent threads on this season of Bigg Boss. The actors started out as friends but, in no time, matters soured. From there on, it was one long chain of confrontations. Both had their problems--Sidharth was openly accused by some fellow contestants (such as Rashami Desai) of being aggressive while Asim was seen to be abusive in tight situations.

This season of Bigg Boss was not just high on drama, it was high on violence too, with many contestants suffering physical injury. It was also the season where host Salman Khan declared he would leave the show, given the unbridled nature of contestants. He would routinely blast them for their lack of grace.

Fed up with Sidharth and Asim fights, he had once offered to open the gates of the house and let them step out and fight it out. In a buildup to this declaration by Salman, the said contestants had been daring each other, saying how each would fix the other “outside the house”.

