Amitabh Bachchan has a riddle for Twitter, Abhishek Bachchan says ask granddaughter Aaradhya for answer

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 12:57 IST

There’s a reason Amitabh Bachchan is the most followed actor on Twitter. He keeps his followers entertained with fun trivia, throwback pictures and his frequent riddles. On Sunday, he shared a new puzzle for his fans and asked them if they could solve it.

“I am the beginning of everything, the end of everywhere. I am the beginning of eternity, the end of time and space. What am I?,” the riddle read. Amitabh tweeted, “GUESS,” with the riddle.

As his fans and followers put their thinking caps on, so did some of his Bollywood colleagues. Actors Parineeti Chopra and Aftab Shivdasani made the right guess. “The letter ‘E’?! Haha I love puzzles @SrBachchan,” she wrote. Amitabh’s son Abhishek Bachchan was sure his daughter Aaradhya would know the answer. “Ask your granddaughter,” he wrote.

T 3442 - GUESS .. ??? pic.twitter.com/wACvs0GsJa — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 16, 2020

Soon, Amitabh found a tweet with the perfect way for reveal the answer. “Amitabh Bachchan answering Amitabh Bachchan’s puzzle,” the tweet read. It was accompanied by a short of video of Amitabh saying “E hai, e hai, e hai” in a song. “Hahahahahaha .. well done .. correct answer,” Amitabh wrote in a tweet.

hahahahahaha .. well done .. correct answer .. 👏🤣🙏🤣🙏🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👏🙏🤣 https://t.co/scvCZ04iLC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 16, 2020

Amitabh had earlier paid homage to the late Bollywood actor Pran on his 100th birth anniversary. He shared some of his old pictures with the late actor on his Twitter account and penned a heartfelt tribute to him in an extended tweet. He began the tweet by writing, “On his 100th Birth Anniversary .. Pran Saheb an ode to him ...”

T 3440 - Pran saheb and ode .. on his 100th Birth Anniversary .. se tweet T 3440 .. pic.twitter.com/gh8H26DcJu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 13, 2020

“The sophisticated elegance of dignified presence. A demeanour of a quiet un pronounced , unmistakable marked discipline. The tenderness of a considerate colleague. Soft spoken, reserved, Urdu verse literate, and all other justifiable similar sentiments, for the gentleman called Pran,” the senior actor wrote. He further went on to explain the irony that as an actor Pran portrayed roles that are in contrast to his personality traits.

“And none of the above could ever be related to the kind of roles he mostly played on screen - the negative villain! Such was the caliber of his acting prowess! This is a distinction beyond par !” read Bachchan’s extended tweet.

