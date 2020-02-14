Amitabh Bachchan reminds fans of Pulwama attack on Valentine’s Day: ‘Think about those who lost their lives today’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 15:09 IST

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan remembered the martyrs of Pulwama and their sacrifice on the day of love. Amitabh reminded fans that while love must be celebrated everyday, tributes must be paid to Pulwama martyrs on February 14 that marks one year of the terrorist attack.

Amitabh wrote on social media, “Suna ja raha hai aaj hai Valentine Day. Pyar mohabbat jatate hain foolon se aur dilon se. Dil Mohabbat ki baatein to honi chahiye pratidin. Ek hi din banaya kyu gaya hai ye hai to abhinn. Par soche zara saal bhar pehle hua jo. Isi din shaheed hue Pulwama mein veer jo Shraddha se natmastak hote hain aaj hum, fool barsaate hain unpar aaj hum (I hear it is Valentine’s Day today. People express their love with flowers and straight from their hearts. But love must be talked about everyday. Why to restrict it to just one day? But also think about those martyrs who sacrificed their lives in Pulwaa. We salute them and shower flowers on them today).”

T 3441 - सुना जा रहा है की आज है Valentine Day प्यार मोहब्बत जताते हैं फूलों व दिलों से वे, दिल मोहब्बत की (cont) https://t.co/YBFeDv75ku — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2020

On this day we remember them that sacrificed their lives so we could live .. https://t.co/7tOOtd9yig — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2020

He also shared another post with his pictures from the time when he met families of Pulwama martyrs. “On this day we remember those who sacrificed their lives so we could live,” he tweeted.

Also read: Love Aaj Kal movie review: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s Valentine’s Day offering is love’s labour’s lost

On February 14 last year, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in the attack.

Follow @htshowbiz for more