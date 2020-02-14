e-paper
Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz and Paras won't marry on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, celebs will be participants: report

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz and Paras won’t marry on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, celebs will be participants: report

Reports claim that the upcoming reality show Mujhse Shadi Karoge will have celeb participants and the show will not have Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra tying the knot on national TV.

tv Updated: Feb 14, 2020 18:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra have had a rough ride inside the Bigg Boss 13 house.
         

After Bigg Boss 13 ends, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will be back on your television sets for yet another reality show - this time, they will be searching for their life partners. Titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the show will begin airing from Monday but fresh reports suggest they won’t marry at the end of the show.

A Spotboye report quoted a source as saying, “There will be seven contestants for both -- Shehnaaz and Paras -- who will be known faces from the world of Bollywood, TV and social media. It will be a 15-week show where everyone will be locked inside the Bigg Boss house.” It added that neither Shehnaaz nor Paras will tie the knot at the end of the show, they will simply choose their partners.

Comedian Maniesh Paul will host the show where various tasks will determine compatibility and help Shehnaz and Paras in choosing the suitable partner for themselves. The show was announced recently on Bigg Boss itself. Shehnaaz distributed her wedding cards among the housemates and the contestants even danced with a baraat party that entered the house for the task.

On Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz initially claimed to like Paras and tried to get close to him. While he was friendly with her, he clearly told her to not get emotionally attached as he was committed. Realising Paras’s feelings, Shehnaaz moved on to Sidharth Shukla and has claimed since that she loves him and craves his attention.

During the season, Paras and Shehnaaz also had fights inside the house, especially after her father told her that Paras was her only enemy inside the house. While visiting the house, Shehnaaz’s father spoke to Paras and told him, “Pehle hafte me tu Shehnaaz se baatein karta tha, ‘Mahira tujhse jalti hai, Mahira tujhse jalti hai’. Ab isko bol raha hai (You talked to Shehnaaz in the first week and often told her that Mahira is jealous of her and now you say the same thing to Mahira).” Paras had expressed anger over the comments.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is scheduled to go on air on 17th February at 10:30 pm every Monday to Friday.

