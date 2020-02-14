e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Love Aaj Kal reviewed by Twitter using hilarious memes and jokes: ‘Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho’

Love Aaj Kal reviewed by Twitter using hilarious memes and jokes: ‘Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho’

Twitter greeted Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal with memes and jokes. The film stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles.

bollywood Updated: Feb 14, 2020 13:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Love Aaj Kal stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles.
Imtiaz Ali is back with the reboot of his 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, which released amid largely negative reviews on February 14. The film is expected to benefit from releasing on Valentine’s Day and its publicity campaign which was focussed around the chemistry of its leads, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

A fan shared a small clip of Sara’s dialogue, “Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho” to express their views about the film. He shared it with the caption, “So movie is as bad as #SaraAliKhan ‘s dialogue delivery.” Another recalled the viral video of a man who became famous for his hilarious paragliding experience and wrote, “People who went to watch Love Aaj Kal after few minutes - 500 extra le le, par movie bandh karwa de yaar.” One more viewer shared Tigmanshu Dhulia’s meme from Gangs of Wasseypur, “Audience to Imtiaz: Beta tumse na ho payega.”

 

 

 

 

Also read: Love Aaj Kal movie review: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s Valentine’s Day offering is love’s labour’s lost

The film sees Imtiaz rebooting his 2009 film by the same name; Love Aaj Kal starred Deepika Padukone and Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan, besides Rishi Kapoor. The new iteration of the film rides on the popularity of its two leads and their chemistry. Sara and Kartik have quite a fanbase and are referred to as SarTik.

 

 

Love Aaj Kal narrates two love stories set in different time zones -- in the 90s small-town India and a metro in 2020. It also stars Arushi Sharma opposite Kartik in the story set in 1990. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Imtiaz Ali Imtiaz invites you into the world of imperfect people, complex situations and dysfunctional relationships, but fails to weave it all together despite good performances by Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.”

