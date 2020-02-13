Randeep Hooda reveals his role in Love Aaj Kal: ‘I would have never done it for anybody but Imtiaz’

bollywood

Randeep Hooda, who has featured in Imtiaz Ali’s Highway, has a pivotal role in Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal as well. The actor is in the role Raj in Love Aaj Kal, similar to what Rishi Kapoor played in the 2009 original.

The film is a story of love set in two different time zones, one in the 1990s and one in 2020. Randeep’s Raj is a metrosexual male, who had his own share of whirlwind romance-cum-separation story, which he narrates to Sara’s character Zoey in Udaipur.

In the 1990s, Raj, Rahul and Prem were popular character names but back then Randeep had refrained from playing these roles. He, however, couldn’t say no to his good friend Imtiaaz. Talking about why he said yes to the part, Randeep says, “When I came into the industry, and for the longest time that I was a part of it, Raj epitomised the conventional, stereotypical, romantic Bollywood hero at that time and the whole attempt was to never give in to the convention and find your own path. After 19 years of doing that, finally Imtiaz puts me into a movie as Raj but, of course it had to be unconventional and I would have never done it for anybody but Imtiaz.”

Imtiaz Ali had earlier shared the promo featuring Randeep with the caption, “Brother we saved the best for last”, to which Randeep replied, “after avoiding Raj for my whole career, only for you brother.” This is Randeep and Imtiaz’s third collaboration. Randeep had played Diana Penty’s husband in Imtiaz’s 2012 production, Cocktail. The film was directed by Homi Adajania. He then went on to play a truck driver in 2014 film, Highway.

Imtiaz, who has come to be known as the master of modern romance in Hindi cinema with movies such as Jab We Met, Rockstar and Tamasha, claims that his idea of love is more evolved today and his films will continue to reflect this growth. “More than a shift, it’s an evolution. The earlier concepts, I had, ‘Let’s say ‘Socha Na Tha’, of love relationships has not replaced itself by another concept. It’s become more detailed and varied. It’s not that I’m looking in a different place. I’m looking at the same place, but you see different shades within that. I think movies that I make will have no option but to reflect that in some way or the other,” the filmmaker told PTI.

