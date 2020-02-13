Sara Ali Khan gets loud applause for lifting Kartik Aaryan in her arms. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 14:51 IST

Sara Ali Khan is as strong as she is pretty. The actor took on the challenge to lift up her co-star Kartik Aaryan in her arms at a recent press event, impressing everyone.

A video film at HT City’s Stars In the City event on Thursday shows Sara trying different ways to pick up Kartik. At first she tries to hold him from his legs and lift him up. But when that plan fails, Kartik instead offers to lift her up. However, Sara declines his offer and holds him from his waist and picks him up. The crowd breaks into loud cheers and applause for Sara. Watch the video here:

Sara and Kartik are currently in Delhi to promote their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and also stars Randeep Hooda.

When asked on how do they feel about the reactions coming from the public for their performance in the movie, Sara said, “Motivated.” Speaking to ANI, she said, “There is a good exciting energy that comes to us when we see people giving good responses and reactions for the movie.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 day 137 written update episode 137 February 12: Mahira says she is only friends with Paras, Shehnaaz says she is attracted to Sidharth

“Promotions can get hectic at times because we have to repeat the same things for around 13-14 hours. But when we see that audience is getting an excitement out of it, we also get motivated and wish to go to colleges and clubs to promote the film,” the 24-year-old actor further said.

Meanwhile, Kartik finds fun in promoting the movie as he believes that it is a way to get directly connected with your audience, and also a chance to let the people know what the movie is about. The movie will hit the big screens on February 14.

Follow @htshowbiz for more