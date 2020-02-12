Sara Ali Khan scolds Kartik Aaryan for jumping on bus with injured hand: ‘You do it if you like’

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 15:29 IST

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are promoting their upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal, all around the country, charming fans with their off-screen chemistry as they await their first onscreen union. At a recent press event, a video provided an insight into their friendship.

Shared by Pinkvilla, the video shows Sara and Kartik at a university campus, where they promoted the film in front of a large crowd. When a bus was brought in, Kartik could be heard telling Sara that he was going to jump on its roof. The trouble was that Kartik had injured his hand at a recent dance reality show, prompting Sara to dissuade him from doing the bus stunt.

“Arey promotions ke liye aaye hain (We’ve come to promote the film),” Kartik could be heard telling Sara. A visibly annoyed Sara then snapped at Kartik and says, “You do it if you want to,” and turns away, in a huff.

Kartik went ahead and jumped on the roof anyway, posing for photographs while Sara hung around outside.

Much has been written about the actors’ chemistry, even before they signed onto the film. The actors have fielded rumours about dating for months. They’ve played into the rumours, posing for photographs together and playing it coy. When Sara was asked if she was dating Kartik at a recent press interaction, she initially dodged the question. “I am dating him in the film. That’s all that matters. Please come and watch us ‘dating’ for 2.5 hours on Valentine’s Day.” When prodded about whether she was in a relationship with Kartik in real life, she said, “No, I am not.”

Love Aaj Kal is slated for release on Friday. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is a follow-up to his 2009 romantic drama by the same name. The original film starred Sara’s dad, Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, with Deepika Padukone.

