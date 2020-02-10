Kartik Aaryan feeds Sara Ali Khan in new candid photo, says she has become ‘quite thin’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 19:11 IST

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan continue to fan the flames of romance rumours with their displays of affection. In a new picture shared by him on Instagram, he is seen feeding her what looks like a home-cooked meal.

He captioned it, “Kaafi dubli ho gayi ho. Aao pehle jaisi sehat banayein (You have become quite thin. Let’s get you back to your original weight).”

Sara, who once weighed 96 kgs, lost oodles of weight before she made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath in 2018. She will share screen space with Kartik for the first time in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, which releases this Friday (February 14).

Recently, Sara discussed her transformation when she appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want. Kareena said that she misses the old Sara, as she has become “really boring” after the weight loss and only wants to eat healthy.

“Now you’re not eating pizzas, and you’re not doing all of that. Now you’re just really boring,” Kareena told Sara, who replied, “Yeah, but now I can maybe earn the money to buy the pizza. How about that?”

Also see: Esha Deol announces ‘good news’, Tara Sharma thinks she is pregnant again. Watch videos

Sara and Kartik have been linked together ever since she admitted to having a crush on him on Koffee With Karan. Since then, they have been clicked together on several occasions, from lunch and dinner dates to fashion shows to airport pick-ups and drops. Fans are rooting for them, and have lovingly given them the moniker SarTik (an amalgamation of their names).

At the trailer launch of Love Aaj Kal, Sara said that she was overwhelmed by the love that the audience was giving Kartik and her. “More than anything, I am genuinely just grateful to the audience for giving us so much love and accepting us as a pair even before seeing us on screen. I can only hope that when you do see us on screen together, you fall in love with SarTik even more,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more