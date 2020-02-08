Kartik Aaryan asks Sara Ali Khan, ‘Don’t you flirt with me always?’ She says he is a bigger flirt

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 15:29 IST

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who will be seen together for the first time on the big screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, have not only been in the news for their film but also for their off-screen chemistry. During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sara and Kartik were asked to name the “bigger flirt” between them.

“I think Kartik in general is a bigger flirt, as I am sure you can see,” she began saying, to which he interjected, “Sara is the biggest flirt! What are you saying?”

Even as both continued to deny that they were the bigger flirt, Kartik asked Sara, “Tu kaise baat karti hai? (How do you talk?)” Unwilling to relent, she asked him to elaborate, to which he said, “Muh pe bolti hai sab (She says everything directly).”

“What rubbish! Everybody knows to what degree he is a people-pleaser!” Sara alleged, as Kartik asked, “Don’t you flirt with me always?” She remained silent and refused to agree with him. “Hum dono mein se sabse zyada yeh hai, mere hisaab se (I think between the two of us, she is the bigger flirt),” he concluded.

Rumours of Sara and Kartik’s romance began after she admitted to having a crush on him during an episode of Koffee With Karan. At the trailer launch of Love Aaj Kal, a reporter asked Kartik why he seems to shy away from talking about her and told him to set the record straight once and for all.

“Jab inhone national television pe bola tha, uss time mujhe inpe crush aa gaya tha. Tabhi main phir sharmane laga tha (When she confessed her crush on me on national television, I developed a crush on her. After that, I started getting shy),” he said.

A flummoxed Kartik added, “Jab bhi aap mujhse aise sawaal poochte hai ya inse aise sawaal poochte hai, toh jawaab kya dein? Inhone toh seedhe bol diya tha, main wahaan pe atak gaya tha ki main haan bolun ya… ‘Tu haan kar ya na kar, tu hai meri Sara’ (Whenever someone asks me or her such a question, what answer should we give? She directly said it on national television, I got stuck whether I should said yes or… ‘Whether you say yes or no, you are mine, Sara’).”

Love Aaj Kal, which also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma, will release on February 14.

