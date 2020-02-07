Love Aaj Kal song Mehrama: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are so sad it hurts to even watch

bollywood

The makers of Love Aaj Kal have released a third and very sad song from the film. Titled Mehrama, the song shows them heartbroken, walking through the drudgery that is life.

The song’s video shows moments from Zoe and Veer’s life after they have broken up. He takes up a job on a dam construction somewhere in the hills while she continues with her unexplained, seemingly artistic job. They push through the work hours, even hang out with friends -- at parties, at clubs and with uninteresting Tinder dates but the sadness never leaves them. Kartik is apparently so sad, he dances with some village folk during a festival but the sorrow doesn’t leave his face.

With music by Pritam, the song is sung by Darshan Raval and Antara Mitra. Earlier, the songs Shayad and Haan Main Galat were released from the film.

Love Aaj Kal is the remake of the 2009 movie by the same name. The original movie featured Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles and explored two love stories set in different time periods.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the flick also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles. The movie, which is set to release on February 14.

While Kartik plays Raghu and Veer, Sara Ali Khan has been cast as Zoe and Arushi Sharma plays Leena. Aryan says playing two distinct characters from different eras was a challenge he enjoyed.

“The two roles are distinct, in the way they look, react and relate to people around them. Veer is a modern guy, somewhat geeky and socially awkward. He is sure of what he wants and that sets him apart from the people around him. On the other hand, Raghu represents any teenage boy who has grown up in the nineties. Raghu and Veer are also different when they are in love,” said Kartik.

“Raghu is dramatic and animated as he goes through the excitement and thrill of first love with his high school crush Leena, in the picturesque town of Udaipur. Veer is sure of what he feels for Zoe but is too inarticulate to express. Therefore, understanding Raghu and Veer required not only getting into their individual character skins but also an understanding of the time period in which their stories are set,” said the actor.

