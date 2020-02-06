Sonam, Janhvi and whole Kapoor family comes together to unveil chowk named after Anil, Boney’s father. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 18:56 IST

Actors and cousins Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor unveiled an intersection n Chembur named after their grandfather. The Kapoor family was spotted together as they did a puja of the Surinder Kapoor Chowk.

Sonam Kapoor shared videos and pictures from the venue. Other members of the family who were seen at the unveiling were Sonam’s actor father Anil Kapoor, uncles Sanjay and Boney Kapoor, cousins Arjun and Shanaya Kapoor and Mohit Marwah. See their pics here:

The Kapoor family in Chembur.

Shanaya, Sonam and Janhvi Kapoor.

Kapoor family unveils the Surinder Kapoor chowk.

Mohit Marwah takes a selfie with his family.

Surinder Kapoor was a film producer who died in 2011. He also served as the President of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India from 1995 to 2001. He produced films such as Pukar, No Entry, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Loafer and Judaai, all starred his son Anil. On his death, Amitabh had called Surinder a ‘kind hearted and affable man, a producer of eminence in his own right.’

Arjun also shared tweets about his grandfather. “He came to this city with my grandmother not knowing what the future holds for him. He was maybe an outsider to this industry but he carved his way thru from being an assistant in Mughal e azam to having his kids and grandchildren continue his production his legacy and his family name ahead... thank u to all the people of Chembur to make this chowk a reality... our family strives to entertain all of u because my grand father made his to this profession. Today we are privileged and yes we perhaps have a surname that is known but for our family it started in Mumbai with my grand father Surinder Kapoor,” he wrote.

Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor which failed to work at the box office. Janhvi’s last release was Netflix’s Ghost Stories in which she appeared in Zoya Akhtar’s segment. She now has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Gunjan Saxena biopic, Roohi Afzana and Takht.

Anil will be seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. He plays a cop in the film which releases on Friday.

