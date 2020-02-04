Sonam Kapoor shares viral pic of sun’s surface, Amitabh Bachchan jokes it ‘looks like chikki ka close up’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 13:01 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has weighed in on that picture of sun’s surface that went viral last week. Responding to Sonam Kapoor’s tweet about it, Amitabh compared the photo to a food item that many others also thought looked the same.

“Looks like ‘chikki’ ka close up .. Lonavala wali chikki,” he wrote in a tweet. A chikki is a bar of peanuts held together with jaggery syrup. The sweet looks much like the picture of sun’s surface.

.. looks like 'chikki' ka close up .. Lonavala wali 'chikki' !!!🤣 https://t.co/FxYU0h4yA9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2020

The sun’s picture was taken by astronomers in US. The Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) on Hawaii released pictures that features area as small as 30km across the sun, reported the BBC.

This is remarkable when set against the scale of our star, which has a diameter of about 1.4 million km and is 149 million km from Earth. The cell-like structures are roughly the size of the US state of Texas. They are convecting masses of hot, excited gas, or plasma.The bright centres are where this solar material is rising; the surrounding dark lanes are where plasma is cooling and sinking.

Also read | Sara Ali Khan says getting trolled for ‘overacting’ in Love Aaj Kal hurt her: ‘I had no idea what it was looking like’

Amitabh will soon be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra. He announced the final release date of the film on Sunday. “BRAHMASTRA.. coming to cinemas on 4/12/20 & Ayan is NOT allowed to change it now! #Brahmastra #RanbirKapoor,” he wrote in his tweet.

Brahmastra: Part One is set to release in five Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Follow @htshowbiz for more