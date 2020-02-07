Sara Ali Khan says it would ‘probably be better’ if her boyfriend is not good-looking, Kareena Kapoor is surprised

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan came as a guest on the latest episode of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, where the two actors discussed modern relationships. During the interaction, Kareena asked Sara what qualities she would want in her man.

When Sara said ‘honesty’, Kareena said that it was not the first thing she would notice in someone. Sara then said she would see if he was “fun” and has a sense of humour. Kareena was surprised that “good looks” was not on the list.

“Not really. I’m not one of those. I’m okay without that. It will probably be better because then they wouldn’t be self-obsessed, which is something I can’t handle,” Sara said.

Kareena looked at her in disbelief, so Sara added, “I mean, he doesn’t have to be bad-looking, but he doesn’t have to be so good-looking that that’s all we talk about. Like, that’s something that one can avoid for sure.”

Sara then went on to say that she wants someone who is self-assured. “I think somebody that’s, more than good-looking or anything, just comfortable in their own skin. I think that’s rare today. People that just own who they are are rare and very, very attractive. If you can be true to who you are, there’s nothing like that,” she said.

When asked about the one thing that she would never compromise on in a relationship, Sara said “fidelity”. She said, “If and when I get into a relationship, it would have to be with someone that I can proudly say is mine. When I say fidelity, I don’t necessarily mean cheating on somebody or anything like that but I mean whole-heartedly being mine. Because I’m a very independent girl. I’m driven by my work, I have great friends, I have a solid support system, I have a good family…so I don’t really need very much. If I was to go out of my way and make space for someone ‘special’ in my life, it would have to be someone that I’m proud of.”

According to reports, Sara was in a relationship with her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan, whom she has admitted to having a crush on, but they have now parted ways. However, she has denied ever being in a relationship with him.

