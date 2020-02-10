Esha Deol announces ‘good news’, Tara Sharma thinks she is pregnant again. Watch videos

bollywood

Actor Esha Deol is all set to make her debut as an author with a book on motherhood titled Amma Mia. She announced the news with a video shared on her Instagram account, which also featured her elder daughter Radhya and her friend and actor Tara Sharma.

The clip begins with Tara telling viewers that Esha has invited her home to share some exciting news. When Esha says that she has some “good news” to tell her, Tara touches her belly, thinking that she is pregnant again.

“I had just had Miraya (younger daughter). Come on, yaar!” Esha says, to which Tara replies, “You never know!” Esha then tells Tara that it is a “new role” and calls daughter Radhya out, introducing her as “the inspiration behind my effort”.

The cover of Esha’s book Amma Mia is then unveiled and Tara tells viewers that it will be available in bookstores from March 23. The book will have “stories, advice and recipies from one mother to another”.

Esha also shared the cover of Amma Mia on Instagram and wrote that its subject – parenting – was extremely close to her heart. The cover features the actor as well as her two daughters – Radhya and Miraya.

“They say becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful experiences a woman goes through, and with the grace of God, I’m glad to have experienced it twice over. Raising my two daughters—Radhya and Miraya—is nothing short of an adventure and through the book I want to share with new mothers the exciting and overwhelming joyride I’ve been on since becoming a first-time mom and all the tears, laughter and drama that comes along with it,” she wrote, hoping that Amma Mia “acts as a best friend and guide for all new mommies out there”.

Esha also shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram and said that her favourite part was when Radhya gets all dolled up for the big announcement. She wrote, “My little bome (doll) Radhya getting ready for the shot is the highlight.... she & my Miu ( Miraya ) are my inspiration for writing this book.”

