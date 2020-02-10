e-paper
Home / TV / Troll asks Kamya Punjabi why she is remarrying despite having daughter, gets epic reply from Kavita Kaushik

Troll asks Kamya Punjabi why she is remarrying despite having daughter, gets epic reply from Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik gave it back to an Instagram user who questioned Kamya Punjabi’s decision to get married for the second time, despite having a daughter from her previous marriage.

tv Updated: Feb 10, 2020 17:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kamya Punjabi with Kavita Kaushik (L) and Shalabh Dang at her mehendi ceremony.
Kamya Punjabi with Kavita Kaushik (L) and Shalabh Dang at her mehendi ceremony.
         

Television actor Kamya Punjabi was a happy bride as she tied the knot with Shalabh Dang on Monday (February 10). As she took to Instagram to share pictures from her haldi and mehendi ceremonies, several congratulatory messages poured in from her colleagues as well as fans.

However, one Instagram user questioned Kamya’s decision to remarry, despite having a daughter. “You already have 2 children so why you do it ? I mean phir shadi ?” the user asked in the comments section of one of her wedding posts.

Kamya, who was earlier married to Bunty Negi, has a 10-year-old daughter Aara with him. Shalabh also has a son named Ishan from his previous marriage.

While Kamya did not respond to the troll, her best friend and television actor Kavita Kaushik jumped to her defence. She replied to the comment, “@lima418 cos you get married so you have a partner/companion/best friend /soulmate.. for life ! There is life beyond producing children , don’t find faults in people who try to build their lives and find happiness, try to be happy for others instead of asking silly questions at such a happy time of theirs.” She added that Kamya’s daughter Aara and Shalabh’s son Ishan “planned most of the celebrations”.

Kavita Kaushik hit out at an Instagram user who asked Kamya Punjabi why she was getting married again.
Kavita Kaushik hit out at an Instagram user who asked Kamya Punjabi why she was getting married again.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Kamya said that she was irked by people who told her that she should be grateful that her husband-to-be was ready to “accept” her and her daughter. “When people tell me ‘oh, he (Shalabh) is ready to accept you, that’s so nice’, I feel like ‘excuse me, what do you mean by ready to accept?’ Just because I’m divorced and a single parent, does that mean I lack something or I’m not good enough?” she asked.

Also see: Kamya Punjabi gets engaged to Shalabh Dang in presence of her 10-year-old daughter. See pics, video

Kamya has appeared in a number of television shows such as Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? She was also a contestant on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 7.

