Kamya Punjabi's friends throw surprise bachelorette party, she says 'yes I am getting married'. See pics

Kamya Punjabi’s friends throw surprise bachelorette party, she says ‘yes I am getting married’. See pics

Television actor Kamya Punjabi took to her Instagram account to share sneak peek of her bachelorette party.

tv Updated: Feb 03, 2020 13:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang’s wedding will take place on February 10.
Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang's wedding will take place on February 10.
         

Television actor Kamya Punjabi’s girl gang threw a surprise bachelorette party for her over the weekend, and she took to Instagram to share glimpses of the celebrations. She was seen wearing a black strappy top, red long skirt with a gold border and sneakers. One of the posts was captioned, “#happiestbridetobe #countdownbegins @shalabhdang.”

In another Instagram post, Kamya wrote, “Thank you my lovelies for the wonderful surprise. Thank you for making me feel so special. yes yes Meri Shaadi hai @chouhanmansi17 @immalapunjabi @sonia_punjabi @poojaa_singh_ @deepali_gautam @baishakhi05 @dazzling123 #shubhmangalkasha.”

 

 

Kamya and her boyfriend Shalabh Dang will tie the knot on February 10, after a whirlwind romance. Last month, she shared a sneak peek of her wedding card and also revealed her wedding hashtag - #ShubhMangalKaSha.

Previously, Kamya was married to Bunty Negi and has a 10-year-old daughter Aara with him. The actor said she was hesitant about falling in love again, after her divorce, but everything changed when she met Shalabh.

Shalabh proposed to Kamya just a month and a half into their relationship and she told Hindustan Times in an interview last year that she had never felt “so happy and loved” before she met him.

Also see | Inside Armaan Jain’s sangeet: Karisma Kapoor dances with daughter, Kiara Advani and Shweta Nanda dazzle

However, Kamya said that when people said that Shalabh has “accepted” her and her daughter, it irks her. She said, “When people tell me ‘oh, he (Shalabh) is ready to accept you, that’s so nice’, I feel like ‘excuse me, what do you mean by ready to accept?’ Just because I’m divorced and a single parent, does that mean I lack something or I’m not good enough?”

Kamya has appeared in a number of television shows such as Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? She was also a contestant on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 7.

