Kamya Punjabi shares glimpse of invite ahead of wedding with Shalabh Dang in February. See pic

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 11:54 IST

Television actor Kamya Punjabi is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Shalabh Dang, and the wedding preparations are in full swing. Before the big day on February 10, she shared a sneak-peek of her wedding card with fans.

Kamya shared a boomerang video on Twitter, which shows a glimpse of her wedding card, and also revealed her wedding hashtag - #ShubhMangalKaSha. Congratulatory messages poured in from her fans and followers.

It has been a whirlwind romance for Kamya and Shalabh – just a month and a half into their relationship, he proposed to her. Recently, the actor penned a romantic note for her beau on Instagram and credited him for making her happy again.

“Last year, this day i spoke to u for the first time n today i m preparing for my marriage with you... Last year this day i was broken, i was lonely.. u picked up the pieces n made me the happy person that i m today... i m so lucky to have someone like you in my life who’s only motive is to make me smile n happy.. you are my life, you are my good karma, you are my Gannu’s best gift to me,” she wrote.

Kamya was previously married to Bunty Negi and has a 10-year-old daughter Aara with him. After her divorce, she was sceptical about getting into a relationship again, but she is glad that she fell in love with Shalabh.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Kamya said, “I’m very happy with Shalabh. With him, life is different. Now I know what blushing and glowing in love means. Now I know what it feels like to be head over heels in love with someone. I know what emotional security means.” She added that it was the first time in her life that she felt “so happy and loved” and could not wait to spend the rest of her life with him.

Kamya has acted in a number of television shows in her career spanning nearly two decades. She has been a part of popular serials like Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? She also participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 7.

