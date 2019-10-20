Esha Deol celebrates daughter Radhya’s birthday; Inaaya, Taimur, other Bollywood babies attend. See inside pics

bollywood

Proud parents Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani celebrated their daughter Radhya’s second birthday on Sunday. The party was attended by several children of popular Bollywood personalities.

Esha, Bharat, and Radhya posed for photographs together, and were accompanied by Radhya’s grandmother, actor Hema Malini. Esha wore a lilac dress with flower patterns, Hema wore a white salwar suit, Bharat wore a plain shirt and denims, and the birthday girl was seen in a pretty frock.

Laksshya Kapoor, Inaaya Naummi Kemmu, and Pragya Yadav with her son, at Radhya’s birthday party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Also spotted at the bash were director Abhishek Kapoor’s wife, Pragya, and their son. Pragya wore a long blue dress. Tusshar Kapoor’s son, Laksshya, was also at the party. He wore a white shirt, jeans, and a waistcoat. Another baby, who arrived covered in a blanket with its face shielded from the paparazzi, could be Laksshya’s cousin, Ravie Kapoor, producer Ekta Kapoor’s son. Or it could be Esha’s youngest daughter, Miraya, who was born earlier this year.

Soha Ali Khan and her daughter, Inaaya Naummi Kemmu, also arrived in style. Inaaya posed in cute sunglasses, and was seen smiling for the camera. Inaaya’s cousin, Taimur Ali Khan, arrived with his nanny, wearing a pink shirt and a curious expression.

Esha in a recent interview spoke about the thought process behind naming her daughters Radhya and Miraya. She told Mumbai Mirror, “When Lord Krishna worships Radha, it’s called Radhya, while Miraya means a devotee of Lord Krishna. Both the girls have that in common and I love how Radhya and Miraya sound together.”

