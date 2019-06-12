Esha Deol reveals why she named her daughters Miraya and Radhya

Bollywood actor Esha Deol, who welcomed her second daughter, Miraya, on June 10, has said she likes the sound of the names of her two girls -Radhya and Miraya. She has revealed in detail what the names mean.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Esha said, “When Lord Krishna worships Radha, it’s called Radhya, while Miraya means a devotee of Lord Krishna. Both the girls have that in common and I love how Radhya and Miraya sound together.”

Elaborating on how she plans on managing two kids, she said will get her daughters to share things the way she did with her sister, Ahana. “Celebrations had begun the moment we learnt that I was expecting. And the closer you get to the due date, the excitement in the house increases. Now, my sister (Ahana) and sisters-in-law will decorate the house. My sister and I shared a room for a long time, and so did my husband and his younger brother. We are going to get the girls to share the nursery that Noorien (Jumani, interior designer) had designed for us earlier. Now, she has tweaked the interiors to make room for Miraya. The girls are going to share a lot of things, from doll houses to clothes. We are also getting a play room ready,” she added.

Esha also shared how Radhya took the news of a new baby sister in her life. ”The day she figured out that my stomach was getting bigger, we told her about the baby and she had been excited about it ever since. I am sure she will be a wonderful elder sister,” she said.

She also told Mid Day, “Bharat and I are extremely happy and blessed. It’s wonderful to have another girl in the family. Bharat is one lucky [guy] who will be surrounded by three beautiful women, all his life. Miraya and Radhya will complement each other.”

The daughter of actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra, Esha is half-sister to actors Bobby and Sunny Deol, and cousin to actor Abhay Deol. She was last seen in the short film, Cakewalk and also participated in the 2015 season of MTV Roadies as a ‘gang leader’.

