Kangana Ranaut is ‘chilling like villains’ with nephew Prithvi, sister Rangoli in hills of Manali. Watch video

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is taking a break before she returns to the rough and tumble of film promotions. The actor along with her family is currently enjoying a peaceful time in the hills of Manali. Her team shared an Instagram story where Kangana, sister Rangoli Chandel and her son Prithvi can be seen relaxing on ‘charpai’ amid the mountains. Kangana is ready with Mental Hai Kya whose trailer will be launched later in June.

Rangoli has shared the same video of the family where they can be seen enjoying the scenic beauty of Manali with greenery around them and mountains in the background. Rangoli captioned it as, “Chilling like villains #summerof2019 #familytime #Manali.”

Kangana Ranaut relaxing with sister Rangoli and her son Prithvi in Manali. ( Instagram )

Kangana has just completed the shooting schedule of Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Panga. She was spotted celebrating Eid on the sets of Panga and later outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai where she was working on Mental Hai Kya. The Ekta Kapoor production also stars Rajkummar Rao and is directed by Prakesh Kovelamudi. The film is slated to hit theatres on July 26.

Kangana dubs for Mental Hai Kya.

Earlier last week, Kangana was in news when rumours claimed that she had taken over the direction of Mental Hai Kya, causing a delay in the film’s release. However, Kovelamudi clarified, “We have shot Mental Hai Kya without any negativity. Both Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have been fantastic to shoot with, they bring their own energy to the film. Working on Mental Hai Kya has been a collaborative process and it’s been an incredible journey. The shift in the release date of the film has been purely made from business perspective by the producers. we are ready to hit screens on 26th July. Any other conjecture is baseless and untrue.”

Last seen in her own directorial debut Manikarnika The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana has a few more films in her kitty, including a biopic on former Tamil Nadu chief minister and late actor Jayalalithaa.

